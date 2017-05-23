Tornado survivor gets hospital reunio...

Tornado survivor gets hospital reunion with lost dogs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KMBZ-AM Westwood

A Wisconsin man thought he lost much more than his home when a tornado touched down on Tuesday. Ron Belcher says he was knocked out from the violent storm and woke up to find everything gone, including his two dogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eau Claire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Nov '16 Happy Renter 10
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling (Nov '16) Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
News Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit... (Nov '16) Nov '16 lucious from racine 2
News Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 3
See all Eau Claire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eau Claire Forum Now

Eau Claire Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eau Claire Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Eau Claire, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC