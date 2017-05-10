Study dubs Green Bay "The Drunkest City in America"
On May 24, the website 24/7 Wall St released its "Drunkest Cities" list, which is dominated by Wisconsin cities. The study found that 26.5 percent of Green Bay metro area adults report that they drink excessively or binge drink on a regular basis.
