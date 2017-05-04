Proposed WI Fire Station Project is $...

Proposed WI Fire Station Project is $430K Over Budget

May 07--Building a new fire station on Eau Claire's north side is projected to cost $431,658 more than budgeted, leaving Eau Claire City Council members to decide if they're comfortable spending more for the project. City officials plan to build a new station along Malden Avenue, just north of Birch Street.

