Palmyra-Eagle High School seniors presented $216,185 in scholarships
The Palmyra-Eagle High School Class of 2017 was recognized Wednesday night for academic and athletic achievements. Students and their families gathered for Senior Honors Night in the gymnasium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|lucious from racine
|2
|Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC