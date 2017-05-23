More
Republicans on the state legislature's Joint Finance Committee will vote Tuesday afternoon on whether to approve Governor Scott Walker's proposal to cut UW System tuition by five percent for in-state residents. Assembly Republicans have been lukewarm to the idea since it was introduced in February, calling instead for boosts to financial aid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|lucious from racine
|2
|Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC