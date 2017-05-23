More

Republicans on the state legislature's Joint Finance Committee will vote Tuesday afternoon on whether to approve Governor Scott Walker's proposal to cut UW System tuition by five percent for in-state residents. Assembly Republicans have been lukewarm to the idea since it was introduced in February, calling instead for boosts to financial aid.

