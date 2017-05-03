More
Camping World announced their acquisition of Gander Mountain and Overton's boating business on Monday after they won the right to liquidate the stores' remaining assets. In a statement, the company's chairman and CEO said "the liquidation of the existing Gander Mountain inventory will allow us to start with a clean slate of what we consider the appropriate mix and level of inventory, including the addition of Camping World and Overton offerings where appropriate."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|lucious from racine
|2
|Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC