Monday May 1 Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

Camping World announced their acquisition of Gander Mountain and Overton's boating business on Monday after they won the right to liquidate the stores' remaining assets. In a statement, the company's chairman and CEO said "the liquidation of the existing Gander Mountain inventory will allow us to start with a clean slate of what we consider the appropriate mix and level of inventory, including the addition of Camping World and Overton offerings where appropriate."

