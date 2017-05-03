Inland fishing season opens May 6

Inland fishing season opens May 6

Fisheries biologists from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say anglers can expect to find some trophy potential fish as well as abundant numbers of popular game species this spring when the general inland fishing season gets underway statewide on Saturday, May 6. "Thanks to great partnerships with angling groups and lake associations, Wisconsin's sportfish populations are in excellent shape heading into opening weekend," said Justine Hasz, DNR fisheries bureau director. "We are seeing continued increases in overall musky size, abundant bass populations on many lakes, strong results from walleye stocking efforts and expanded inland trout fishing opportunities.

