Fugitive arrested on pornography related charges
Bonifay Police Department arrested a Wisconsin fugitive accused of making pornographic videos at various Eau Claire, Wisconsin businesses and selling the videos to adult websites. The Eau Claire Police Department asked Bonifay authorities to locate 19-year-old Amy Lynn Lew, who was believed to be living in the Bonifay area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|lucious from racine
|2
|Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC