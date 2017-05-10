Fugitive arrested on pornography rela...

Fugitive arrested on pornography related charges

Bonifay Police Department arrested a Wisconsin fugitive accused of making pornographic videos at various Eau Claire, Wisconsin businesses and selling the videos to adult websites. The Eau Claire Police Department asked Bonifay authorities to locate 19-year-old Amy Lynn Lew, who was believed to be living in the Bonifay area.

