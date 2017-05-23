Francis and The Lights & Chance The Rapper release video for 'May I Have This Dance'

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Francis and the Lights and Chance The Rapper released a video titled "May I Have This Dance" on May 18. Chance the Rapper contributes a verse about his daughter, Kensli, to the song originally released by Francis Farewell Starlite in 2016.

