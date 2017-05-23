Francis and The Lights & Chance The R...

Francis and The Lights & Chance The Rapper release video for 'May I Have This Dance'

Friday May 19 Read more: Examiner.com

Francis and the Lights and Chance The Rapper released a video titled "May I Have This Dance" on May 18. Chance the Rapper contributes a verse about his daughter, Kensli, to the song originally released by Francis Farewell Starlite in 2016.

