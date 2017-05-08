Eau Claire florists warn of online fl...

Eau Claire florists warn of online flower ordering scams

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: WKOW-TV

If picking out a blossoming bouquet is on your to-do list before Mother's Day, experts are sowing seeds of warning about placing orders online. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said questionable floral shops continue to sprout online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eau Claire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Nov '16 Happy Renter 10
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
News Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit... (Nov '16) Nov '16 lucious from racine 2
News Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 3
See all Eau Claire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eau Claire Forum Now

Eau Claire Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eau Claire Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Eau Claire, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC