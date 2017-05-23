Advocates hold "Hands Around the Capi...

Advocates hold "Hands Around the Capitol" to raise awareness about foster care

Tuesday May 23 Read more: WKOW-TV

Advocates, parents, and children joined hands Tuesday to encircle the capitol's rotunda in an effort to raise awareness for Wisconsin's foster care system. The Hands Around the Capitol event took place during May for National Foster Care Awareness Month.

