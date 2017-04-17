Wisconsin governor cancels Easter egg...

Wisconsin governor cancels Easter egg hunt due to manhunt

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Interns Alberto Larabee, left, and Arthur Holte, center, explain their job responsibilities to Gov. Scott Walker, right, Monday, April 10, 2017, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire, Wis. The governor visited the hospital as part of a daylong tour highlighting workforce development initiatives for employing people with disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eau Claire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Nov '16 Happy Renter 10
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
News Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit... Nov '16 lucious from racine 2
News Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons... Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 3
See all Eau Claire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eau Claire Forum Now

Eau Claire Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eau Claire Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Eau Claire, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC