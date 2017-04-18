Wisconsin girl accused of 'first kill...

Wisconsin girl accused of 'first kill' goes into juvenile jurisdiction

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Star Tribune

A western Wisconsin girl who boasted of her "first kill" while viciously attacking her brother's girlfriend will stay in juvenile court jurisdiction until her 17th birthday. Once the girl turns 17, she will be charged with two felonies and placed on state supervision until she's 25, District Attorney Michael Nieskes said Friday.

