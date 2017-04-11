Western Technical College announces new President
Western Technical College announces Dr. Roger Stanford as the new president...making him the seventh in the school's history. Prior to coming to Western, he served as the Vice President of Instruction at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire.
