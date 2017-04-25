UCA ensemble group to host free concert
The University of Central Arkansas Wind Ensemble will host a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Reynolds Performance Hall. This event, free and open to the public, will feature graduate conducting intern Nathan Rakow, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, who will be conducting Debussy's "The Engulfed Cathedral."
