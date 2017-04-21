Semi-truck carrying sugar catches on fire in Jackson County

In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post received a call a semi-truck was on fire on I-94 west bound at mile marker 108 near Hixton. The state patrol said the driver, 46-year-old Osmany Pelegrin-Camber, from Homestead Florida, and his passenger, 49-year-old Andy Fernandez, from Marathon, Florida, were in the semi-truck when it started on fire.

