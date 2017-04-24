Project Breathe helps save animals in house fires

Project Breathe: It's an initiative started to protect and save the tens of thousands of animals who are lost to home fires each year. "What we want to do is give our firefighters something to aid them in helping a pet if need arises," said Brian Roach, owner of Invisible Fence of the Chippewa Valley in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, who explains the idea came from wanting to make sure pets stay safe in any instance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.