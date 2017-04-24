Project Breathe helps save animals in house fires
Project Breathe: It's an initiative started to protect and save the tens of thousands of animals who are lost to home fires each year. "What we want to do is give our firefighters something to aid them in helping a pet if need arises," said Brian Roach, owner of Invisible Fence of the Chippewa Valley in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, who explains the idea came from wanting to make sure pets stay safe in any instance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit...
|Nov '16
|lucious from racine
|2
|Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC