Project Breathe helps save animals in...

Project Breathe helps save animals in house fires

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

Project Breathe: It's an initiative started to protect and save the tens of thousands of animals who are lost to home fires each year. "What we want to do is give our firefighters something to aid them in helping a pet if need arises," said Brian Roach, owner of Invisible Fence of the Chippewa Valley in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, who explains the idea came from wanting to make sure pets stay safe in any instance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eau Claire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Nov '16 Happy Renter 10
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
News Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit... Nov '16 lucious from racine 2
News Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons... Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 3
See all Eau Claire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eau Claire Forum Now

Eau Claire Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eau Claire Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Eau Claire, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC