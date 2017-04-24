New dorm for UW-Whitewater advances
Plans for a new $34 million residence hall at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater advanced through the state Building Commission Wednesday. Construction bids are to be opened in February 2018 and work is scheduled to begin in July 2018, with students likely being able to move into the new hall in the fall of 2019.
