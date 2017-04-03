More

A Western Wisconsin man who traveled 200 miles for sex with a 13-year-old girl is in the Langlade County lockup today, held on a $100,000 cash bond after leading authorities on a three-county high-speed chase . Gene Barry Schneider, 52, with a home address of Albany, which is located near Eau Claire, is charged with multiple felonies, including use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, causing a child under the age of 13 to view or listen to sexual activity and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

