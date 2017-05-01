Gypsy Moth Aerial Spraying to Begin in May
Residents of 20 western and central Wisconsin counties can expect to see and hear loud, low-flying planes as early as sunrise starting in early May. Small, yellow planes will be treating for invasive gypsy moth caterpillars. These non-native pests defoliate trees during their caterpillar stage, causing stress and potentially tree death.
