Gypsy Moth Aerial Spraying to Begin in May

Tuesday Apr 25

Residents of 20 western and central Wisconsin counties can expect to see and hear loud, low-flying planes as early as sunrise starting in early May. Small, yellow planes will be treating for invasive gypsy moth caterpillars. These non-native pests defoliate trees during their caterpillar stage, causing stress and potentially tree death.

