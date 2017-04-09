Gov. Scott Walker wants Wisconsin to ...

Gov. Scott Walker wants Wisconsin to be first state to stop dictating ...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker , right, greets then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Nov. 1, 2016, in Eau Claire, Wis. If Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has his way, the Badger State will become the first to stop requiring students in public schools to spend a minimum number of hours in class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eau Claire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Nov '16 Happy Renter 10
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
News Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit... Nov '16 lucious from racine 2
News Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons... Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 3
See all Eau Claire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eau Claire Forum Now

Eau Claire Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eau Claire Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Eau Claire, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC