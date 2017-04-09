Gov. Scott Walker wants Wisconsin to be first state to stop dictating ...
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker , right, greets then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Nov. 1, 2016, in Eau Claire, Wis. If Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has his way, the Badger State will become the first to stop requiring students in public schools to spend a minimum number of hours in class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit...
|Nov '16
|lucious from racine
|2
|Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC