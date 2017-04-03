Girls exchange community service hours for a prom dress, hair and shoes
For the sixth year in a row, Once Upon a Prom is helping high school girls in Eau Claire, Wisconsin get everything they need to go to prom. Any high school girl who completes six hours of community service qualifies to get a dress, shoes, jewelry, hair and makeup for prom through the program.
