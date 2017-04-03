Accidental shooting death Tuesday, Ap...

Accidental shooting death Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday Apr 4

EAU CLAIRE, WI Investigators in Eau Claire are calling the city's latest deadly shooting an accident. Police say Cole Knutson accidentally shot himself in the chest at a home near Cadott last week.

Eau Claire, WI

