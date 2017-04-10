1STBANK Center Was Not the Ideal Venue for Bon Iver
Fans of Bon Iver know the story: In late 2006, Justin Vernon decided to hole up in a cabin in the woods outside of his hometown of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to lay his soul and heartache into an album he was recording. When that album, For Emma, Forever Ago , came out in 2007, it was a runaway success, turning Vernon and his band Bon Iver into darlings of the indie folk world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit...
|Nov '16
|lucious from racine
|2
|Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC