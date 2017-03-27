Wisconsin schools teach penmanship despite standards change
Elementary students in the Eau Claire school district, Chippewa Falls school district, Altoona school and Regis Catholic Schools all learn cursive, the Leader-Telegram reported. "Some districts in some states have gone away with teaching cursive," said Laurie Haus, the Eau Claire school districts' literacy academic services coordinator.
