Walker opposes Trump over Great Lakes funding

Gov. Scott Walker tells The Associated Press he opposes President Donald Trump's proposal to remove federal funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Walker talked to AP on Thursday after Trump released his budget calling for elimination of the funding that has sent $2.2 billion to the eight-state region since 2009.

