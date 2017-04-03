Silver Alert subject driving towards Northeast Wisconsin
A man believed to have cognitive issues, such as dementia, is missing from Eau Claire and believed to be headed towards Northeast Wisconsin. Donald Skinner's PT Cruiser was seen east of Wausau at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, and police believe he's continuing east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
