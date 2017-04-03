Silver Alert subject driving towards ...

Silver Alert subject driving towards Northeast Wisconsin

Tuesday Mar 28

A man believed to have cognitive issues, such as dementia, is missing from Eau Claire and believed to be headed towards Northeast Wisconsin. Donald Skinner's PT Cruiser was seen east of Wausau at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, and police believe he's continuing east.

Eau Claire, WI

