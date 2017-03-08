Obese woman 22LBS of sagging excess skin removed

Woman who lost 245lbs with the help of weight loss surgery has 22LBS of sagging excess skin removed from her 'disfigured' body after struggling to live with it for 13 years After being bullied for her weight, Megan had lap-band surgery a year after her high school graduation and lost nearly 250lbs Megan was left with excess skin on her arms, stomach, thighs and back, and it took a total of three surgeries to remove it all The episode also featured Ashley, 24, from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, who lost 220lbs and was also left with hanging skin on her arms, stomach, and thighs A woman who lost 245lbs after having weight loss surgery has had doctors remove more than 20lbs of excess skin off of her body - even though she jeopardized her transformation by gaining 40lbs after her lap-band was loosened.

