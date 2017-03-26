Need an ID for voting? Several DMV service centers offer Saturday hours
With Wisconsin's spring election weeks away, voters needing an ID are reminded that several Division of Motor Vehicles service centers in larger cities offer Saturday hours. To obtain an ID card, people can begin the process online using the official DMV webpage where they can locate or check wait times at their nearest DMV service center and get a checklist of documents to bring.
