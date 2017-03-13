Men discover grandfather was WWI code talker

A letter received by Eau Claire, Wis., attorney Ed Manydeeds last month contained not only a tie to his family's past home along the North Dakota-South Dakota border but unearthed a previously unknown secret. The letter from the veterans affairs division of the Standing Rock Native American tribe and a subsequent phone call revealed that the grandfather - Edmund Manydeeds - for whom Ed is named will be honored on Friday for his work as a military code talker during World War I. "It was a complete surprise," Ed, 66, said of learning his grandfather was a code talker in that war.

