Man accused in death of Stout student pleads not guilty
The Minnesota man accused of killing a University of Wisconsin-Stout student from Saudi Arabia has pleaded not guilty to charges. Cullen Osburn is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi.
