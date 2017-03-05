Life On Pause: Barron family awaits C...

Life On Pause: Barron family awaits CBD oil approval to help with daughter's epilepsy

Sunday Mar 5

The days of dancing, singing and silliness are diminishing for soon-to-be 12-year-old Destany Hanson of Barron, Wisconsin. Her family is hopeful better days are ahead but, for them, that means the passing of Assembly Bill 49 .

