Former Rock County GOP officials face sex crime charges

JANESVILLE -- A Rock County man and woman were taken into custody Wednesday, after the Rock County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, Special Investigation Unit, and the Department of Criminal Investigation's Clandestine Lab Team worked in symphony to take down a methamphetamine production operation. Just a few days after a 3-year-old girl in Pennsylvania was killed in a fire caused by a hoverboard, a Madison family had their own hoverboard mishap that brought out the fire department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.