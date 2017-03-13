Feist Preps First New Album in Six Ye...

Feist Preps First New Album in Six Years, 'Pleasure'

Tuesday Mar 14

Feist will release Pleasure, her first album in six years, April 28th via Universal. The singer-songwriter's long-awaited new record marks her fifth solo LP and follows 2011's Metals .

