Eaux Claires reveals daily lineups: P.O.S has a video for Gayngs-sampling 'Faded'
The daily lineups have been announced for the Justin Vernon/Aaron Dessner-curated Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival , which goes down June 16 & 17 in Eau Claire, WI. Day one has Bon Iver Presents John Prine and the American Songbook, Chance the Rapper, Polica and s-t-a-r-g-a-z-e Presents Music for the Long Emergency, Sylvan Esso, Mountain Man, Tweedy and more.
