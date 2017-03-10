DNR warns about the risk of wildfires in WI
After a grass fire in Augusta on Wednesday, the Department of Natural Resources wants people to know we are quickly approaching the most dangerous time of the year for forest fires. The DNR told WQOW-TV that most wildfires in Wisconsin occur in April and May, after the snow's melted but before plants get green.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit...
|Nov '16
|lucious from racine
|2
|Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC