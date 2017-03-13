Bluegrass In The Bottoms Announces In...

Bluegrass In The Bottoms Announces Initial 2017 Lineup

The inaugural Bluegrass In The Bottoms music and beer festival will take place outside of Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City May 19 and 20. Organizers of the event have detailed the initial lineup for the two-day affair. Greensky Bluegrass, Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band and The Infamous Stringdusters have been tapped to headline the festival.

