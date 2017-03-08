Area grads garner accolades; graduate UW-Eau Claire

The following local students have been named to the 2016 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities: ATHENS- Gina Miller College of Liberal Arts; MERRILL- Hunter Dux -College of Liberal Arts; Nicholas Hoffmann -College of Design; Madeline Klippel College of Liberal Arts; TOMAHAWK- Michael Lodholz College of Liberal Arts. The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire celebrated the achievements of 694 graduates during commencement proceedings held on Dec. 17 in Zorn Arena.

