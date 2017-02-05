Winter Dance Party wraps up this year

Don Larson of Eau Claire said it was his 29th year attending the event to honor the lives of Rock 'n Roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and JP "The Big Bopper", who had their last concert in the Surf Ballroom before their fatal plane crash in 1959. Larson said a week before the crash, he saw the artists perform in Eau Claire, Wisconsin for only a dollar.

