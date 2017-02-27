WI: West-Central Wisconsin Passenger ...

WI: West-Central Wisconsin Passenger Rail Backers Press Ahead

Feb. 28--Scott Rogers envisions a high-speed passenger line, with rail cars traveling at 80 mph, heading from Eau Claire to St. Paul on existing Union Pacific tracks. Four trains daily would head to the Twin Cities, with a handful of stops along the way.

