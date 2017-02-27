WI: West-Central Wisconsin Passenger Rail Backers Press Ahead
Feb. 28--Scott Rogers envisions a high-speed passenger line, with rail cars traveling at 80 mph, heading from Eau Claire to St. Paul on existing Union Pacific tracks. Four trains daily would head to the Twin Cities, with a handful of stops along the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|4
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC