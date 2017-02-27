WI: Pedestrian Crossings Pondered for Busy Streets in EC
Feb. 28--Monday's Eau Claire City Council meeting was about upcoming streets projects, but discussion during the public hearing for those projects often centered on pedestrian and bicycling travel. Council members heard about work on 15 streets scheduled for reconstruction this summer and fall, part of ongoing council discussions of roads scheduled for work this year.
