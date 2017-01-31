WI Fire Chiefs Oppose Easing of Sprin...

WI Fire Chiefs Oppose Easing of Sprinkler, Electrical Codes

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: FireHouse.com

Feb. 01--Proposed changes to state regulations that would reduce requirements for electrical protections and sprinklers in new homes, college dorms, hotels and other buildings fly in the face of reason, state firefighters and building inspectors said during a public hearing Tuesday in Eau Claire. The proposal would halt nationally required expansion of devices used to prevent fires and electrocutions in new building projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eau Claire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Nov '16 Happy Renter 10
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
News Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Presidential campaigns make last minute push in... Nov '16 MAGA2016 4
See all Eau Claire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eau Claire Forum Now

Eau Claire Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eau Claire Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Eau Claire, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,454,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC