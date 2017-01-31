WI Fire Chiefs Oppose Easing of Sprinkler, Electrical Codes
Feb. 01--Proposed changes to state regulations that would reduce requirements for electrical protections and sprinklers in new homes, college dorms, hotels and other buildings fly in the face of reason, state firefighters and building inspectors said during a public hearing Tuesday in Eau Claire. The proposal would halt nationally required expansion of devices used to prevent fires and electrocutions in new building projects.
