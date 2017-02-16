Three Wisconsin men indicted on Federal drug charges
The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that three Wisconsin men have been indicted on drug charges. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin John Vaudreuil says that 46-year-old Michael Marks, 44-year-old William Marks, and 34-year-old Hope Kissinger were charged with drug crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
