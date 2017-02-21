The big gigs: Pert Near Sandstone, Sl...

The big gigs: Pert Near Sandstone, Slim Dunlap celebration

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Star Tribune

The Twin Cities' well-established neo-bluegrass quintet is a mainstay of summer festivals, including their own Blue Ox Fest in June in Eau Claire, Wis. Like all of us, they need to get out in wintertime, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eau Claire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Nov '16 Happy Renter 10
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
News Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Presidential campaigns make last minute push in... Nov '16 MAGA2016 4
See all Eau Claire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eau Claire Forum Now

Eau Claire Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eau Claire Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Eau Claire, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,672 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC