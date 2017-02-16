Paul Simon schedules performances at ...

Paul Simon schedules performances at Wisconsina s Eaux Claires Festival in June

Paul Simon announced his first U.S. concert appearances of 2017, a pair of performances at the Eaux Claires Festival on June 16 and 17 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The folk-rock legend with be performing at the two-day event with yMusic , a neo-classical and pop collective co-founded by horn player CJ Camerieri , who also is a member of Simon's touring band.

