Paul Simon schedules performances at Wisconsina s Eaux Claires Festival in June
Paul Simon announced his first U.S. concert appearances of 2017, a pair of performances at the Eaux Claires Festival on June 16 and 17 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The folk-rock legend with be performing at the two-day event with yMusic , a neo-classical and pop collective co-founded by horn player CJ Camerieri , who also is a member of Simon's touring band.
