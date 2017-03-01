March public meetings provide opportunity to share information regarding beaver and trout management
Department of Natural Resources staff will hold public meetings in March to improve understanding of the benefits free-flowing cold-water systems provide trout, create awareness of the positive and negative impacts of beaver, and discuss efforts to achieve balance in beaver management. DNR staff will provide an overview of the beaver management plan, background on cold water trout management as it relates to beaver management, and beaver control plans by county at each meeting.
