Fitzgerald says he doesn't see excitement for tuition cut
Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he doesn't see a "lot of excitement" for Gov. Scott Walker's proposed tuition cut at the University of Wisconsin. Walker plans to announce details of the tuition cut on Tuesday at stops on UW campuses in La Crosse, Eau Claire and Green Bay.
