Eaux Claires Announces 2017 Lineup

The third annual Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival will be held at Foster Farm in Eau Claire, Wisconsin June 16 - 17. Curated by Eau Claire native and Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon and The National's Aaron Dessner , the lineup of performers for this year's installment has been revealed. Wilco and Wilco side projects The Autumn Defense and Tweedy are on the lineup, and Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche will team with Bon Iver's S. Carey for a set.

