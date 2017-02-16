Eaux Claires Announces 2017 Lineup

Eaux Claires Announces 2017 Lineup

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: JamBase

The third annual Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival will be held at Foster Farm in Eau Claire, Wisconsin June 16 - 17. Curated by Eau Claire native and Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon and The National's Aaron Dessner , the lineup of performers for this year's installment has been revealed. Wilco and Wilco side projects The Autumn Defense and Tweedy are on the lineup, and Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche will team with Bon Iver's S. Carey for a set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eau Claire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Nov '16 Happy Renter 10
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
News Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Presidential campaigns make last minute push in... Nov '16 MAGA2016 4
See all Eau Claire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eau Claire Forum Now

Eau Claire Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eau Claire Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Eau Claire, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,421 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC