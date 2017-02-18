Dodge County: our intent is to contin...

Dodge County: our intent is to continue putting pressure on illicit drug dealers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: WKOW-TV

A news release Saturday says an indictment has been unsealed charging Michael Marks, 46, of Juneau, his cousin William Marks, 44, of Columbus and Hope Kissinger, 34, of Eau Claire with various counts of distributing or possessing methamphetamine. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says in a news release Saturday that he wants to send a message to drug dealers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eau Claire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Nov '16 Happy Renter 10
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
News Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Presidential campaigns make last minute push in... Nov '16 MAGA2016 4
See all Eau Claire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eau Claire Forum Now

Eau Claire Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eau Claire Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Eau Claire, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,146 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC