Dodge County: our intent is to continue putting pressure on illicit drug dealers
A news release Saturday says an indictment has been unsealed charging Michael Marks, 46, of Juneau, his cousin William Marks, 44, of Columbus and Hope Kissinger, 34, of Eau Claire with various counts of distributing or possessing methamphetamine. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says in a news release Saturday that he wants to send a message to drug dealers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|4
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC