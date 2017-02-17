Chance the Rapper taking a chance on Xcel Center May 11

Fresh off a holy-spirited performance at the Grammy Awards that earned him even more raves, Chicago's buoyant hip-hop star Chance the Rapper will hit Xcel Energy Center on May 11 as part of his first arena-headlining tour. Tickets go on sale today at 6 p.m. via Ticketmaster and the arena box office for $39.50-$79.50.

